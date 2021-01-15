Last Week Tonight with John Oliver's Eighth Season Gets a Return Date and a Trailer

Do you think topical comedians like John Oliver get antsy when something like the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol happens while they’re on vacation? That’s, you know, a pretty big story, and totally the kind of thing John Oliver could get like 5 million YouTube views out of with minimal effort. Seems like he’d hate to miss it, as terrible as it is.

Maybe not, though: today HBO announced the return date for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and he’s not in much of a rush. The latest season—the eighth overall, which, wow, eight seasons, time really flew for a few years there before crashing headfirst into the window that is the pandemic—is still a month away, with the show returning just in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. As always, Last Week Tonight is a vital part of any romantic evening.

To get everybody primed and ready for Oliver’s return, HBO also released this short trailer, that runs down some of the big hits from last season. At the end Oliver does something that everybody wishes they could have done, but that’s only really possible for people working with the budget of a media conglomerate as huge as WarnerMedia: he blows up 2020 itself.

Check it out below, and get ready to watch Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO on Feb. 14. (Or, if we’re being honest, on YouTube on Feb. 15.)