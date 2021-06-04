Josh Johnson's Comedy Central Stand-up Special Gets a Premier Date and a Five-Minute Preview

Josh Johnson’s first hour-long special is premiering on Comedy Central in two weeks, and in advance the channel has released a five-minute clip onto YouTube. Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson: # (Hashtag) debuts on Friday, June 18, at 11 p.m. ET/PT, and will be Johnson’s third special, after a half-hour for Comedy Central Stand-up Presents and a 15-minute set for Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup. The Daily Show writer also released unique comedy/music hybrid earlier this year, Elusive: A Mixtape, which had stand-up and original songs. Johnson’s been a top rising comic for years, and we can’t wait to see what he does with his first hour.

Here’s a preview of it. Instead of putting out a typical trailer, something that’s a minute long and just cuts together fragments of jokes with shots to an audience that’s completely losing it, Johnson and Comedy Central have opted for a solid, uninterrupted chunk of comedy. In this five-minute clip Johnson looks at the current state of dating and why women are going about it all wrong. There are only three things women should look for in a man, he says, and only two of them need to exist for her to stay with him. We won’t spoil it for you, so go ahead and click play and check it out for yourself.

Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson/; # (Hashtag) premieres exclusively on Comedy Central on Friday, June 18, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Two months later, in August, it’ll start streaming on Paramount+, the official streaming home for Comedy Central.