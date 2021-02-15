Kate Willett Examines the World of Men in Dirtbag Anthropology

So hey: why are men like that? I am a man and I still have no idea.

Kate Willett needs answers. The stand-up comic, who you might have seen on Netflix’s Comedy Lineup, Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, or The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (and who has written for Paste in the past), has long examined the weird predicament modern masculinity finds itself in, and has now made it the focus of her first Audible Original, Dirtbag Anthropology. Described by Audible as “a fusion of audiobook memoir and podcast,” Dirtbag Anthropology finds Willett talking to experts, comedians (including Margaret Cho and W. Kamau Bell), her own family, and various others who can lend insight into the minds of men in hopes of finding the answers we all need. Dirtbag Anthropology will be out through Audible on Feb. 18; here’s a direct link to where you’ll be able to find it.

The audiobook’s official debut is still a few days away, but here’s a short preview. Willett introduces herself and the book’s concept in this trailer, which Audible released today. Check it out below, and keep an ear out for the full audiobook on Thursday. If you’re an Audible member, you’ll be able to listen to it free through Audible Plus once it releases on Feb. 18.