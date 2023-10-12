Watch the Trailer for Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

The Saturday Night Live movie is a time-honored tradition. Some are so stellar that they’ve become comedy classics, like The Blues Brothers or Wayne’s World. In fact, we’re so temporally distanced from their SNL origins that younger generations may not even know about these movies’ late night genesis. Others, like MacGruber, are the black licorice of films, polarizing audiences but ultimately finding a niche following (after all, it’s fourth on our list of the best comedies of the 2010s). And then we have It’s Pat, which was dubbed “shockingly unfunny” by Variety when it was released in 1994, and flops of a similar ilk.

A new generation of SNL cast members are throwing their hats into the cinematic ring now. Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy (the latter two of whom are sons of SNL producers Steve Higgins and Tim Herlihy, respectively) are writing and starring in Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, which will premiere on Peacock on Friday, November 17.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain is a comedy adventure with Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy playing fictionalized loser versions of themselves trying to prove to the world that they are, despite all their rollerblading shenanigans, grown-ups. Naturally, the best way for them to do this is by seeking out the storied treasure supposedly hidden on Foggy Mountain. Beyond our Please Don’t Destroy heroes, the cast includes Meg Stalter and X Mayo as park rangers, fellow SNL player Bowen Yang as a cult leader, and Conan O’Brien as Ben’s dad, of course.

The trailer only gives us a bit to go by, so it remains to be seen where Please Don’t Destroy (directed by Paul Briganti, the shitty boyfriend in Obvious Child) will fall on the SNL movie spectrum. The trio’s sketches on the late night show can be hit or miss, however, as our resident SNL expert Dennis Perkins notes: “Cry ‘nepo babies’ all you want, but funny is funny.”