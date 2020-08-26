The Funniest Republican National Convention Tweets, Night Two

The RNC is back, baby! And way more subdued than last night.
Yes, after the seemingly coked out extravaganza that was night one, the Republican National Convention reconvened in a slightly more stately manor. Yeah, it was just as full of lies, fake outrage, and unhinged Trump hagiography, but without the manic screaming or watery eyes. Either the RNC has settled down or else it’s just learned how to handle its shit.
Tonight’s list of speakers was a powerhouse lineup of accomplished and astute statespeople who only have America’s best interests at heart. Like Eric Trump! And Tiffany Trump. And Melania Trump. Oh, there was also anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, who might not be telling the truth about her departure from Planned Parenthood over a decade ago, and who once said that cops would be “smart” to profile her adopted biracial son, because “statistically” he’s “more likely to commit a violent offense over [her] white sons.” So, you know, good people across the board, whose thoughts and opinions are vital for America to hear during a pandemic and the worst unemployment crisis since the Depression.
On the surface tonight’s installment of the RNC wasn’t nearly as easy to mock as last night’s. It’s still politics, though, and specifically the Republican Party in the age of Trump, so there was still a lot to make fun of. No, it doesn’t really make anybody feel any better about this disaster we’re living through, but it might bring a momentary bit of mental peace to somebody who needs it. So here are the funniest tweets we saw about tonight’s political nonsense; check ‘em out, follow the tweeters, and get ready to see even more of this mess tomorrow night.