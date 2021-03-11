Roy Wood Jr. and Comedy Central Announce a New Podcast and Stand-up Special

Comedy Central has announced two upcoming collaborations with Roy Wood Jr., who has been a correspondent of their hit program The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since 2015. The first is a podcast launching next week and the second is Wood’s third hour-long stand-up special.

The podcast, titled Roy’s Job Fair, is set to “explore the human condition every week through the prism of employment.” The show will find Wood Jr. talking to “real people from ALL lines of work” about topics across the spectrum of work-related topics from memorable jobs to office romances. The show is being made in a partnership with iHeartMedia and is locked at 40 episodes, which will be releasing weekly once the show debuts on Mar. 17.

You can listen to the trailer for Roy’s Job Fair here.

Comedy Central has also lined up a third hour-long stand-up special for Wood Jr., whose previous special No One Loves You “remains the network’s highest rated original stand-up premiere.” We loved it here and while you’re waiting for his next show, you may as well check it out. While there are no details as of yet on when it’s going to release exactly, you can expect to find it on Comedy Central when it drops sometime later this year.