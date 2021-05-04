Sam Jay's HBO Late Night Show Premieres on May 21

HBO has announced that they are absolutely never giving up on late night talk shows, adding a new six-episode half hour series from comedian Sam Jay called Pause with Sam Jay.

Sam Jay, who’s been nominated for an Emmy for her writing on Saturday Night Live, has created the show with Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny and will host it out of her apartment. That’s right, instead of sticking the host behind a stuffy desk, Jay will instead throw parties at her apartment, hash out various topics with her guests, and then throw the whole thing up on television. For example: the trailer, which you can watch below, shows a bunch of folks talking about vaccinations while playing pool.

The show will go just beyond the party as well, with “additional interviews, sketches and animation” planned as well.

Jay’s come a long way since Paste first saw her live at Just for Laughs in 2017. She has two Netflix specials under her belt, including an hourlong, and that gig on SNL. Her profile’s only rising higher now with this new show.

Pause With Sam Jay will air on HBO weekly beginning May 21 and will stream on HBO Max.