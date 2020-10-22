Netflix Announces Guests on Upcoming Variety Show Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine

Sarah Cooper, comedian, Trump-statement-lip-syncer and author of How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings and 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, is headed to Netflix—and she’s bringing some incredible guests with her.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced Cooper as the host of the upcoming variety special Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine. The show is set to premiere globally on Oct. 27, 2020, and features guests such as Aubrey Plaza, Ben Stiller, Connie Chung, Danielle Brooks, Eddie Pepitone, Helen Mirren, Jane Lynch, Jonathan Van Ness, Jordan Black, Marcella Arguello, Megan Thee Stallion, Tommy Davidson, Whoopi Goldberg and Winona Ryder. These guests are in addition to the ones previously announced, which include the likes of Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen and Marisa Tomei.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is a show full of “vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.” The special guests listed above with join Cooper in her “shenanigans,” participating in sketches and short interviews.

The special is directed by Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne executive producing through their production company Animal Pictures in addition to Cooper and A.P. Bio star Paula Pell. Chris Burns, of AGI Entertainment, and Dan Powell and Alex Bach of Irony Point are on as executive producers.