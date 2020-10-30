John Mulaney Is Sorry for Causing the Pandemic in New SNL Promos

Alongside The Strokes, John Mulaney will be hosting Saturday Night Live this week and, in two new promos, wants you to know one thing: he is very sorry for causing the pandemic.

It’s been a while since the perpetually awkward comedian has been on SNL. His last appearance was in February, which just so happens to be pretty close to the start of the pandemic.

Appearing with The Strokes and Ego Nwodim in the promos, Mulaney also makes sure to remind the viewer of the extremely important event happening next week. That’s right, Daylight Savings Time …

You can check out the new promos below.