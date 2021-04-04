Saturday Night Live Takes on GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz and All the Allegations Against Him

If you aren’t familiar with Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, here are the main things you need to know: 1. He’s one of the most passionately pro-Trump members of Congress, and 2. He’s recently been accused of a wide array of sexual improprieties, including sex trafficking. From paying for interstate travel and lodging for teenagers, to participating in a Harry Potter-themed sex game with other Florida politicians, Gaetz certainly seems like one hell of a disgusting sex criminal, which, given the dude’s entire vibe and persona, is not one of the more shocking revelations of the year so far.

Never one to sleep on easy political jokes, Saturday Night Live wasted no time tackling the Gaetz scandal in tonight’s episode. Pete Davidson played the Congressman in the show’s cold open, during the second edition of a Britney Spears-hosted talk show about online cancellations called “Oops, You Did It Again.” More pointed, though, were the barbs levied during Weekend Update. In fact, simply quoting Gaetz was the funniest and most damaging part of the show’s fake newscast—and bonus points for the joke comparing Gaetz to SNL’s Colin Jost, who has now made a career out of leaning into his personification of white privilege.

Check out how SNL’s Weekend Update handled the Gaetz controversy below. And if you want to see more of the latest episode of SNL—which was hosted by Daniel Kaluuya and featured the music of St. Vincent—you can do so at the show’s official YouTube page.