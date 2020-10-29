Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump's "Campaign Against Reality"

The election is almost here, and the closer it gets the more tenuous Donald Trump and the entire GOP’s grasp on reality seems to be. Here’s intermittently funny TV comedian Seth Meyers analyzing the Republican Party’s split from facts, and its fervent embrace of the very culture of victimhood they’ve long accused their opponents (better word: targets) of perpetuating. I don’t know if there’s anything that could sway anybody’s opinion at this late date—and honestly, with the stats on early voting this go ‘round, odds are every single person reading these words right now (all 12 of you!) have already cast their vote. And hell, I am but a humble comedy (and games, and wrestling, and theme parks? editor), who would never mistakenly believe that I could impact another person’s opinions on something as important as a presidential election. (And don’t forget all the congressional and local elections too, y’all.)

Think about it: this could be one of the very last Seth Meyers Closer Looks of a Trump presidency that isn’t totally lame duck. What the hell will comedians like Meyers do without Trump in the White House? Ideally they’ll call whoever the next round of Democrats to take over out on their inevitable bullshit, too. Of course it’s really hard to think that that bullshit would be anywhere near as damaging—or shamelessly bullshitty—as what we’ve seen over the last four years. Politics suck, and politicians are largely scam artists, but anybody who still believes normal politicians are anywhere near as harmful as Trump’s menagerie of conmen—or that Democrats are at all in any way as bad as Republicans—is either a partisan or else blind to the last… 20 years? of American politics.

Anyway. Here’s the clip from the occasionally funny show, watch it and vote if you haven’t already.