Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Donald Trump Inciting Police Violence Against Protesters

Late Night with Seth Meyers returned last night after a week-long break, and of course the first thing it did was take a long look at the unconscionable police violence that has surged throughout America in response to the protests over systemic racism ignited by George Floyd’s murder. And yes, Meyers puts a big share of the blame on Donald Trump for the escalation in police tactics, along with Bill de Blasio and other leaders who refuse to hold police accountable and support the militarization of law enforcement.

Sure, it’s a little rich to see this on a show produced by Lorne Michaels, who has spent most of the last 45 years presiding over Saturday Night Live, whose historic racial insensitivity is well-established. And who really cares what rich, white, middle-aged TV comedians have to say at a time like this? Still, if any Late Night viewer was still somehow on the fence about these protests—or somehow didn’t realize the scope and extent of the unprovoked police violence that they’re being met with—hopefully this segment helped them realize what’s happening right now. As empty and ultimately futile as efforts like this always prove to be, it’s still important to address what’s happening and discuss the underlying issues that have brought us to this moment. Now if only the networks would actually let black comedians host these shows once in a while…

Check it out below if you haven’t seen it, and stay safe out there. And if you’re wondering what you can do to help, here’s our resource guide for active anti-racism.