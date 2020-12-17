The Kids in the Hall, The State, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, and More Team Up on SF Sketchfest's Festpocalypse Livestream

As with so much else this past year, SF Sketchfest is going virtual in 2021.

The annual comedy festival normally takes over San Francisco throughout January and early February, but obviously it won’t be happening as usual next month. Instead the fest will be holding Festpocalypse, a livestream on Saturday, January 30, to raise money to keep the company afloat. And the lineup it’s put together is a murderer’s row of sketch and improv legends.

Three of the biggest sketch groups of the ‘90s will be reuniting for Festpocalypse: The Kids in the Hall, The State, and Bob Odenkirk and David Cross of Mr. Show. Over a half-dozen SNL vets are taking part, as will the original four Upright Citizens Brigade founders. The duo known as Parv & Pudi—Parvesh Cheena and Danny Pudi—will be performing, as will Aunty Donna, who just released their Netflix sketch show last month. Other troupes include Kasper Hauser, The Latino Comedy Project, and White Women.

Also scheduled for the livestream are comedy legends Chris Elliott, Christopher Guest, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Margaret Cho. Actors Jon Hamm, Aisha Tyler, Alan Arkin, Paget Brewster, and Elliott Gould will be there. Musical acts include Jean Grae, Bill Frissell, Rhett Miller, and John Roderick. Jimmy Pardo’s going to host a game show. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog will make an appearance, as well as the stars of Impractical Jokers, and there’ll be “live short film riffing” from the ex-Mystery Science Theater 3000 folks in RiffTrax.

Perhaps most importantly of all, all three members of The Slipnutz will be there. Yep, Jon Glaser, Andy Blitz and Brian Stack are putting the band back together.

It all happens on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Festpocalypse is about as stacked of a comedy lineup as you’ll ever see anywhere. Tickets are available at a variety of levels, starting at $20, and can be purchased at SF Sketchfest’s site. The whole thing is being streamed live, and buying a ticket will let you rewatch it through the end of Monday, Feb. 1.

Here’s the full lineup, as currently scheduled. Obviously it can change between now and the end of next month.