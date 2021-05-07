Muppets Haunted Mansion Special Coming to Disney+ This Fall

The Muppets themselves announced their upcoming Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, like five months early and I love them so dearly for it.

Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn (whom I would die for) took center stage to announce the new special for Disney+. Pepe, bless his heart, has trouble pronouncing the special’s name the whole time when all he wants is to be cool like Gonzo. You are cool, Pepe. You’re the best.

The new original special is based on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney World and Disneyland and is set to debut this fall. In the special, Gonzo is made to spend Halloween night in the Haunted Mansion where a bunch of spooky things are bound to scare the poor guy. I can’t wait.

The special, announced as part of of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event, will feature celebrity cameos, as well as an all-star cast of returning Muppets and brand new music. The Muppets first TV special since 2013, and their first on Disney+, here’s hoping that this means more specials and series from these guys are on the way.