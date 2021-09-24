The Other Two Gets a Third Season from HBO Max

Good news for fans of the Dubek clan: HBO Max has renewed The Other Two for a third season, one day after season two’s final two episodes hit the streamer. According to a press release, the series, which was co-created by former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino, and Case Walker, “has ranked among HBO Max’s most popular series since the release of season two and has seen steady growth each week as new episodes have been released.” Not bad for a show that was unceremoniously sold off by its original home, Comedy Central.

The Other Two stars Tarver and Yorke as Cary and Brooke Dubek, a brother and sister who are barely on either side of 30 and are struggling to find themselves and establish their careers in the shadow of the sudden massive celebrity of their teenaged brother and 50something mom. In their confusion and desperation the two can come off as cringeworthy and pathetic as the It’s Always Sunny gang, but their strong family bonds lend them a human edge that keeps the show from becoming as cartoonish or sociopathic as Sunny.

We’ve written a lot about The Other Two here at Paste—from how it’s an unusually warm take on cringe comedy, to how the always great Yorke fully established herself as one of TV’s best comic actors during season two. It’s a smart, sharp, well-written show, able to mercilessly puncture the inanity of pop culture, subject the audience to second-hand embarrassment, and present sympathetic, fully-realized characters all in the same line of dialogue. And it’ll be around for at least 10 more episodes after today’s news.

If you haven’t caught The Other Two yet, its first two seasons are streaming in full on HBO Max. Season three will premiere at some point in the future.