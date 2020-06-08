The Simpsons Deliver a Commencement Address for the Class of 2020

Members of the Class of 2020 will always remember their graduation ceremony—if only because it happened exclusively online. The pandemic put an end to traditional graduations this year, but has given rise to a very 2020 phenomenon: virtual commencements from celebrities.

Barack and Michelle Obama had their own ceremony, with help from Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and more. Adult Swim has done a whole series of commencement speeches, featuring Eric Andre, Maria Bamford, Killer Mike, and Carl from Aqua Teen Hunger Force, among others. And now The Simpsons has also released its own commencement address for the Class of 2020, exclusively through YouTube Originals.

It’s short but sweet, and as far as post-golden age Simpsons goes, it’s totally fine and acceptable. Of course it largely stars Lisa, as the only Simpson who cares about education and ceremonies like this, but every family member gets a moment to shine, except Maggie. Marge, especially, is dealing with somebody we’re all far too used to, which is the constant cycle of cooking and doing dishes that has dominated our kitchens since the lockdown started. But it’s Homer, of course, who pretty much steals the spotlight.

If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out below. And if you’re a member of the Class of 2020—any Class of 2020—congratulations! And, uh, sorry about the world we’ve built for you.