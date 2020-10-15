Watch: Tim Heidecker Announces First-Ever Stand-Up Comedy Special

Tim Heidecker, co-creator of several Adult Swim shows such as Tom Goes To The Mayor, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Beef House, Decker and On Cinema, is finally getting his chance to shine in the spotlight. Earlier today, Heidecker announced his first-ever stand-up special, An Evening With Tim Heidecker, will premiere on YouTube Oct. 23.

The show, which was originally filmed in Los Angeles prior to the ongoing pandemic, is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and directed by Ben Berman. It features Heideckers’s signature “no-holds-barred takes on modern inconveniences, PC culture, politics and marriage.”

“You can call it a send-up, a parody, a character, a performance piece, or whatever you’d like, but at the end of the day, it’s jokes! Please clap,” Heidecker said in his announcement email.

And hey, if you can’t get enough of Heidecker, you’re in luck. The comedian’s new show, an astronaut comedy called Moonbase 8, is premiering on Showtime next month. In the series, he’ll be starring alongside comedy legends Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Big Mouth) and John C. Reilly (Step Brothers, Check it Out! With Dr. Steve Brule). You can also catch Heidecker’s on his weekly podcast, Office Hours, and his new album Fear of Death.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming special below: