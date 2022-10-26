Beyond Witch's Brew: The Perfect Spooky Cocktail Books for Halloween

Whether you’re just a witch during Halloween or all year round (or just have a wicked curiosity), the following cocktail books are filled with magical elixirs, healing cordials and supernatural potions that will enchant any season.

Perfect for the witch who wants to combine their magic with (drinkable) spirits, WitchCraft Cocktails first takes you through Witch 101 school with information on astrology, the Wheel of the Year, moon phases, chakras, crystals and tarot and then Bartending 101 listing all the necessary equipment, ingredients and techniques you’ll need. The book is divided into seasons, with each recipe using seasonal ingredients. Each recipe contains keywords for energies that the drink may elucidate as well as an “advanced magic” section with crystal or tarot correspondences. There are recipes for shrubs, infusions and syrups that are used throughout the book to create one-of-a-kind cocktails. With inventions like Blood Moon Margarita, The Blockage Buster and Money-Making Dark ‘n’ Stormy, this spellbinding book is perfect for all of your witchy needs.

Not strictly a cocktail book, Potions, Elixirs & Brews is a ”grimoire of drinkable spells” filled with potions for all manner of needs, including beauty, protection, love and healing, to name a few. With a legend for difficulty, season and alcohol vs. alcohol-free, you can be sure to pick a “spell” that suits you. Each recipe includes the magical correspondences for the main ingredients as well as a ritual to do alongside the spell. Most of the ingredients are easy to source, but some, like hibiscus flowers and edible gold glitter, might require some extra magic to find.

The premise of Blotto Botany is that it’s a “lesson in healing cordials and plant magic.” Perfect for the green witch or avid gardener, this book started off as an underground cult zine before it got picked up for publication. Using the traditional cut-and-paste technique, the lo-fi aesthetic hides a treasure of knowledge. McGowan is a herbalist whose passion for plant healing is evident. The DIY nature of the recipes make you feel like they are treasured recipes from a family elder. Some recipes list their healing purpose; for example, the lilac wine is “for when the heart aches.” Although they’re not exactly cocktails, these healing cordials just might offer you something you didn’t know you needed.

Tarot & Tequila combines divination with devilish libations for those who want a bit of extra magic. It features a custom cocktail for every major arcana card and more. Ross provides a definition for all 78 tarot cards, but he doesn’t stop at the usual upright and reversed meanings. He also includes a “tequila” and a “reversed tequila” definition, a drink-based anecdote that will help bring the meaning of the cards into the drinks. With each recipe, there is an invitation to do a ritual or meditation to fully embody the energy of the card and the cocktail. Ross created an accompanying tarot deck, The Sugar Skull Tarot, that you can purchase separately with all of the imagery used in this book.

Prepare to enter the supernatural realm, for Spirits of the Otherworld is not for the faint of heart. With cocktails based on historical figures, including magicians, alchemists, witches, goddesses, philosophers and more, you get a mini history lesson with each sip. Split into five time periods, the book introduces the mysteries of magic all over the world, from dragon’s bones divination in Ancient China to brujería in Mexico and shamanism in Siberia. The ingredients are often more suited to an advanced mixologist, although more generic substitutions are listed. They include a further reading list for those interested in delving deeper into the occult. Drink names such as Vessel of Demons, Voodoo That You Do and Death By Desire give you a hint of what lies inside. Open if you dare.