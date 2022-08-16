You Could Earn $1,000 By Eating and Rating Fall Foods From Trader Joe’s

Taking a trip to Trader Joe’s at any point in the year can be a treat, but there’s something special about visiting the popular grocery chain during the fall. Pumpkin spice-flavored products line the shelves, with everything from waffles to ice cream to ravioli getting a fall-inspired makeover for the season.

If you’re a Trader Joe’s fan and you love fall, you’re probably gearing up to hit your local TJ’s when the autumnal products drop anyway—it’s practically an essential part of the season at this point. But what if you could actually get paid for shopping, testing and reviewing the best fall products? This fall, you actually can. FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to buy, test and rate fall products from Trader Joe’s. They’ll give you a $500 gift card to purchase all the goodies and pay you another $1,000 on top of that for your efforts. So, yes, you get all of that food for free, plus you’ll make some extra cash on the side. It’s the ideal side hustle for pumpkin lovers.

To qualify for this position, you have to live near a Trader Joe’s and be willing to go shopping for the products in person. Once you snag all your pumpkin-infused goods, you’ll have to take pictures of the products, write short descriptions for them and then rate them. Opinionated pumpkin lovers, this is your chance to shine. After you complete the assignment, the results will be published on FinanceBuzz to help other Trader Joe’s fans find the best pumpkin-spiced products. Only shoppers ages 18 and over can participate, and you have to be based in the United States.

The application process is pretty simple: Just provide your name and email address and answer some basic questions. Your application must be completed on or before August 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST to be considered. If you’re selected for the position, you’ll know by September 2. You’ll have from then until September 18 to shop, try and test the products.

This side hustle does require some work on your part, but considering the nature of the work, we’re guessing it won’t be too much of a burden. Pumpkin lovers and Trader Joe’s shoppers, it’s time to seize this opportunity to snag the best job you’ve ever had. Get your application in ASAP.

Samantha Maxwell is a food writer and editor based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter at @samseating.