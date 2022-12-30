10 Recipes Worth Celebrating on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebrating the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next. While some prefer to live it up at a roaring ‘20s-themed shindig or at a fancy dinner spot with a coursed menu, nothing beats a cozy NYE at home. That said, no New Year’s Eve is complete without a celebration-worthy spread. From appetizers to entrees to sensational sides, here are some of our favorite recipes for enjoying a decadent holiday at home while you’re ringing in 2023.

1. Senegalese Black-Eyed Pea Salad from Cookie and Kate

Black-eyed peas are a traditional NYE food that is said to bring good luck and prosperity in the new year. This savory and herbaceous salad allows you to get your good luck fix with a delicious, fresh flavor. Since almost everything besides the black-eyed peas is raw, it’s super easy and fast to make. You can also add some basmati rice to the mix for a heartier and more filling take on the salad.

2. Baked Brie with Garlic Butter Mushrooms from Smitten Kitchen

It doesn’t get more decadent than baked brie. This soft and slightly sweet cheese is easy to bake and results in a creamy and dreamy spread that is ideal for dipping bread and crackers in. This baked brie recipe from Smitten Kitchen takes things to the next level by adding savory and buttery garlic mushrooms to the mix. Pair with a toasted baguette for the ultimate appetizer for your NYE soiree.

3. Braised Short Ribs from Damn Delicious

When it comes to the main course, short ribs are a tender and tasty entree that never get old. When cooked correctly, these red wine-braised short ribs will literally fall off the bone. It’s important to note that short ribs are meant to be cooked low and slow, so make sure to plan ahead time-wise so that you don’t end up scrambling at dinner time. When it comes to sides, something as simple as mashed potatoes pair perfectly with the decadent meat.

4. Baked Ham with Brown Sugar Glaze from Alexandra’s Kitchen

Another holiday favorite is none other than a honey-baked ham. However, this recipe with a brown sugar glaze adds another layer of sweetness that screams celebration. Since this main-course meat is cooked using a moist heat for the first half of the cook time, it remains juicy and tender while the caramelized exterior has a perfectly crisp outer layer.

5. Easy Cranberry Salsa from A Couple Cooks

Start your evening on a festive and zesty note with this one-of-a-kind cranberry salsa. The recipe only calls for a handful of ingredients and can be made with either fresh or frozen cranberries. Though cranberries are known for being pretty tart, the jalapeño adds some much-needed spice and balances the dip out with the perfect kick.

6. Mac and Kim-Cheese from Love & Olive Oil

Mac and cheese is the ultimate side dish to any special dinner. However, this recipe from Love & Olive Oil modifies the fool-proof classic and turns it into a vibrant and tangy masterpiece. The spicy kimchi creates an enticing contrast with the creamy white cheddar cheese sauce, resulting in a side that is both balanced and dynamic. Whether you’re entertaining a large party or simply prepping for a dinner for two, this Korean-inspired take on mac and cheese is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

7. Smashed Potatoes from Spoon Fork Bacon

Looking to branch out from typical mashed potatoes? These crispy smashed potatoes are easy to make and serve at any NYE gathering. They’re soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, and you can top them with pretty much anything you please. That said, keep things classic with some crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and chives. Pro tip: If you have an air fryer, use that instead of the oven for an even more satisfying crunch.

8. Gillespie County Roast Chicken with Grapes from Homesick Texan

In Spain, it’s traditional to eat 12 grapes at midnight to ensure good luck for the upcoming year. However, if you’re looking for a more elegant and upscale way to get your grapes in, pair them with Homesick Texan’s Gillespie County Roast Chicken. The sweetness from the grapes adds brightness to the chicken, and you can even use a crostini to soak up the remaining oil and top it with some roasted grapes for a tasty bite.

9. Espresso Chocolate Chip Cake from Sally’s Baking Addiction

No New Year’s Eve event is complete without a couple of sweets. In the spirit of staying up until midnight and ringing in the new year, this espresso chocolate chip cake gives you a little boost of energy all while catering to your sweet tooth. The best part of this recipe is definitely ultra-creamy espresso buttercream, and what better drink pairing than a homemade espresso martini?

10. Champagne Cheesecake Cups from Sprinkle Bakes

Looking for something light and airy? These champagne cheesecake cups shine and provide the perfect ending to any sparkling shindig. Best of all, this recipe calls for creativity and encourages you to top your cheesecake cups with anything that your heart desires. From berries to chocolate, the possibilities are endless.