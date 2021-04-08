Deathloop Is Delayed Again, Now Scheduled for September

Arkane has delayed Deathloop to Sep. 14, 2021. Initially scheduled for late next month, game director Dinga Bakaba and art director Sebastien Mitton took to the game’s Twitter account to make the announcement in a short video.

In their video, Bakaba explains the delay, saying, “At Arkane, we have a strong vision for Deathloop and we don’t want to compromise on that. But we also need to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the studio.”

Deathloop takes place on an island called Blackreef where players are dropped into the shoes of a man named Colt, who’s trapped in one of those infinite time-loop situations you might have heard about. In order to break from the loop, he must assassinate eight targets by the end of the night The only problem is Julianna, an assassin who hunts Colt and kills him in order to ensure the time loop remains as is. While Julianna can be played by a computer character, Deathloop’s most interesting wrinkle is that she can instead be played by another player who drops into your game and hunts you down.

Deathloop’s premise is intriguing to say the least, and recently playing through a bunch of Arkane’s latest titles has spiked my excitement for it tenfold. This means that this is actually the most painful delay for me after marathoning these games with the explicit intention of rolling right into Deathloop with them all fresh on my mind.

The game will be better for the delay and the hope is that the team will be too. Now that you all have more time to play the Dishonored games and to especially play Prey between now and Sep. 14, especially if you’re on Xbox where they are all available on Game Pass.