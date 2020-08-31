Fall Guys Auction Ends with $1 Million Donation by Ninja, Mr. Beast and Crew

Over the past two weeks, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been hosting a live auction for a chance to put a custom skin in the game. The auction has come to a close, with streamer Ninja coming in with a last minute $1 million joint bid between him, Mr. Beast, G2 Esports and Aim Lab.

Fall Guys has been hosting the auction on their Twitter, labeling it the “battle of the brands.” Anyone could make bids, with the proceeds from the auction going to gaming charity Special Effect, which makes inclusive gaming devices for those with disabilities.

The auction remained at a standstill for the past week, with Youtuber FGTeev’s bid of $510,000 scaring off any other bidders. But with less than three minutes to go, Ninja announced the $1 million joint donation.

Been thinking… since it is for charity and the goal IS to raise as much as possible for @SpecialEffect ive decided to team up with @G2esports@MrBeastYT and @aimlab for a combined donation of $1,000,000 for the @FallGuysGame bid! — Ninja (@Ninja) August 31, 2020

While the paperwork still needs to be finalized, there is a solid chance that a Ninja costume will soon be available in Fall Guys, making it the second battle royale game with a skin of the streamer.

Nicolas Perez is an editorial intern at Paste and opinion co-editor for New University. He’s rambling on Twitter @Nic_Perez.