Grand Theft Auto VI’s First Trailer Reveals Florida-Inspired Mayhem Alongside its New Protagonist

More than ten years since its last installment, we finally have a first look at Grand Theft Auto VI, the next entry in Rockstar’s uber-popular open-world franchise. The first trailer introduced us to its setting, Leonida, which not-so-subtly parallels Floridian absurdity through eyebrow-raising police reports, gator attacks, and hammer-wielding elderly. Those with a keen eye or vague understanding of geography will realize that the series’ previously introduced Miami-spoofing Vice City seems like it will play a major role in the new release. But just as notable are its new protagonists, Lucia, an ex-con, and her yet unnamed partner. Together, they form a Bonnie and Clyde criminal duo that will presumably be at the center of this new story.

As of late, the biggest news about Grand Theft Auto VI has been the near-unprecedented scale of its leaks. Seemingly right on cue, the heavily anticipated trailer slated for Tuesday morning ended up making the rounds on X/Twitter the night before. Rockstar quickly put the teaser out through official channels, and it’s already racked up close to 80 million views. Last year, a user on GTAForums leaked nearly 90 videos of development footage from the unannounced game, which the company later confirmed was legit. This is how we initially learned about Lucia, the first woman protagonist of a Grand Theft Auto game since GTA II.

Grand Theft Auto VI is undoubtedly one of the most hyped games of all time, following in the footsteps of a title that set sales records and then continued dominating the cultural conversation with Grand Theft Auto Online. However, considering how things have changed since the previous entry was released, it remains to be seen if the series’ America-satirizing tendencies can possibly live up to the inanity of the real thing. We’ll have to wait until the game drops in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S to find out. You can watch the trailer below: