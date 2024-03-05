Hades Launching on iOS on March 19 Via Netflix

Netflix members will get to experience Hades, the beloved rogue-lite dungeon crawler by Supergiant Games, on iOS devices starting March 19. It’s another addition to Netflix’s gaming lineup which is going strong with over 90 mobile games, including Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which I can say from experience works wonderfully on mobile devices. To pre-register for Hades through the App Store, you can do so here so you can be ready to slay your way out of hell the minute you can.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Hades is a game where you play as Zagreus, the Prince of the Underworld. Fed up with his father, Hades, Zagreus wants to escape to a world where he doesn’t have to establish his value or doubt his right to exist. So he fights his way out with fast-paced hack and slash gameplay that would be an understatement to call cathartic. The path to freedom isn’t easy, and you will die. You won’t just die once, you will die a multitude of times. In doing so, you’re fleshing out the story and get to learn more about the characters that are all inspired by Greek mythology. Every character is wonderfully voice acted and the story is engaging from start to finish, so do yourself a favor and keep this one on the radar.

The iOS version will offer full 60 FPS performance, menus designed to accommodate mobile devices, touch screen controls that can be customizable (though I’m certain controllers such as the Backbone or even an Xbox controller would work), cloud saves, achievements, and the privilege to play offline. You will be getting the full, uncompromised experience all for being subscribed to Netflix. Now you have the perfect way to kill time until Squid Game Season 2 comes out later this year.