Rick Moranis Reportedly Will Don the Dark Helmet Once More in Mel Brooks’ Spaceballs 2

Listen to this article

Your browser does not support the audio element.

It’s still rather difficult to believe in general that the long-delayed sequel to Mel Brooks’ classic sci-fi spoof comedy Spaceballs is actually moving forward, but today’s announcements will finally make the project feel a bit more concrete. Some 37 years after the original, we’re set for what will hopefully be another inspired Star Wars parody, with the most unlikely of antagonists returning to the limelight: Rick Moranis. The beloved ’80s and ’90s icon famously stepped away from performing to focus on family matters in the last few decades, but according to Deadline is now on board to return for Spaceballs 2 with an intended theatrical release in 2027, presumably once again playing the villainous Dark Helmet. Joining Moranis will likewise be actor Bill Pullman, again portraying Han Solo/Luke Skywalker fusion protagonist Lone Star. They’re to be joined by what will no doubt be a big ensemble cast of prominent comedic performers–two others we know of to date are Josh Gad (also credited as a writer) and the newly announced Keke Palmer, in an unknown role.

The idea of a Spaceballs 2 has of course long been a joke in and of itself: In the original film itself, Mel Brooks’ wise sage character Yogurt breaks the fourth wall and promises the upcoming release of a sequel amusingly titled Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money. Despite this, though, there was never really any likelihood of a sequel happening at the time–the film didn’t perform particularly well in its initial release, and critical response was lukewarm at the time, with many writers feeling that Brooks had lost his way following the more pointed satirical critiques in films such as Blazing Saddles. Perhaps they felt that a Star Wars parody was beneath Brooks, although the film also does function as a loving pastiche of the wider sci-fi world, including movies such as Alien, Planet of the Apes and 2001: A Space Odyssey. It wasn’t until decades later that the cult appeal of Spaceballs as a broad, wacky spoof in the vein of Airplane! was fully formed. That leads to the unlikely scenario where a now 98-year-old Mel Brooks is slated to star once again in a sequel to a film he made in 1987; let’s all hope his health plays along, and he gets a chance to actually film his parts.

The Amazon MGM Studios film is to be directed by Josh Greenbaum of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez and the previously mentioned Gad, with Brooks serving as a producer. It’s reportedly planned for theatrical release, although we have to imagine that the quality of the results will determine if this actually hits theaters wide or instead ends up on Amazon Prime. Cheekily, the Deadline story says that “those who have not yet the script” describe the concept as “a non-prequel non-reboot sequel part two but with reboot elements franchise expansion film.” Sounds about right for another Spaceballs, given the way that the original frequently mocked its own existence.

Sadly, not every member of the original Spaceballs cast will be available for said reunion, given that performers such as John Candy and Joan Rivers are no longer with us. Here’s hoping that the screenwriters of Spaceballs 2 manage to retain the kind of freedom necessary to adequately mock the very commercial drive that would lead to making this film now, 37 years after the original, in the quest for a few more bucks. If nothing else, it will surely be a treat to see Rick Moranis in a comedy role once again after all this time.