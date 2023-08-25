Phasmophobia Console Release Delayed Due to Office Fire

The console release for Phasmophobia, initially slated for this month, has been delayed to the end of October following a fire incident at the office building of the game’s developer, Kinetic Games.

Kinetic Games posted the announcement of the delay to their Twitter yesterday, apologizing for the delay while explaining its causes. The entire development team is thankfully safe and unharmed.

“First and foremost, we’d like to thank you all for your support and that you are just as excited as we are for the console release,” their statement on Twitter reads. “Due to a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted. After careful consideration we have made the tough decision to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted. We are now aiming for a special launch during the week leading up to Halloween this October. This gives us the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything. Your patience and understanding mean everything to us, and we can’t wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles.”

The popular co-op horror game, originally released on Steam Early Access in October 2020, was announced to be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5 at the Xbox Games Extended Showcase in June. The console version’s advertised features, including cross-play and VR features in the Playstation version, do not seem to be affected by this delay.