Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Digital Showcase to Reveal Game Lineup for Next Week

After a slow trickle of information about Sony’s next console, the company is finally ready to reveal the games being developed for the PlayStation 5 in an upcoming digital showcase.

The event will be a little over an hour long and will be entirely dedicated to showing off games coming to the next-generation console, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan wrote in a post.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe,” Ryan wrote. “Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

A previous report from Bloomberg News was mostly correct, although it was just a day off: The digital event will take place Thursday, June 4, instead of reporters Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki’s admittedly tentative prediction of June 3.

Ryan also stresses that Sony “will still have much to share with you” after the showcase, or in other words, they’re not revealing everything just yet. Although it’s probably realistic to expect some exciting game announcements, other details, such as price and what the dang console looks like, are probably being saved until a later date. But hey, you never know.

Hopefully we’ll actually get to see real gameplay at this event though, since a similar type of event for the Xbox Series X disappointed many by being mostly a series of cinematics. Trailers are cool and all, but I certainly hope we’ll get to know what it’s actually going to look like to play the dang games.

In any case, the PlayStation 5 digital showcase takes place 4 p.m. ET Thursday on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch accounts. We’ll be sure to let you know the biggest news to come from it and future events.