The PlayStation 5’s Games Could Be Revealed as Early as Next Week, Bloomberg Reports

The PlayStation 5’s game lineup may be revealed as early as next week, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The news is planned to be delivered via a digital event on June 3, according to the report by former Kotaku editor Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki, although they stress that the date is tentative and plans may change. The report also suggests subsequent digital conferences to follow this one, so even if the event does take place next week, it may not blow out every single detail on Sony’s next console.

Schreier and Mochizuki also confirm that Sony still plans to launch the PlayStation 5 this holiday season, despite the coronavirus potentially disrupting various aspects of its development. Sony’s direct competitor, Microsoft, also still plans to release its next console, the Xbox Series X, at around the same time.

This is still technically a rumor, and the report stresses that plans are definitely still subject to change, but Schreier has a history of accurately spilling videogame companies’ secrets at Kotaku, and I have no reason to believe that streak will die with his new position at Bloomberg.

News on Sony’s next console has been odd, to say the least, with reveals such as its paired controller, the DualSense, coming through a simple tweet, while details on the console’s specs were revealed through a weirdly low-key presentation. If this rumor ends up being true, it’ll be interesting to see what developers can do with the extra power of next-generation hardware.