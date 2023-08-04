Pokémon Presents Announced and Where to Watch

The official Pokémon Twitter announced this morning that there will be a Pokémon Presents livestream at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT next Tuesday, August 8.

The presentation will run for 35 minutes, and while the official announcement did not confirm what would be discussed there, it’s reasonable to assume that this will be a full one due to the length of the presentation and the amount of Pokémon projects on the horizon.

The two most likely things fans can probably expect to see are the recently announced DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and the sequel to the 3DS game Detective Pikachu Returns, both of which were revealed during June’s Nintendo Direct.

Some other potential features of the presentation could include more details on Netflix’s upcoming stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge or updates to mobile games and applications like Pokémon Go, Pokémon Masters EX, or the recently released Pokémon Sleep.

Fans have also been discussing the possibility of remakes of Pokémon Black and White, the series’ fifth generation, which were released for the Nintendo DS in 2010. After 2021’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, these games would be the next in line to be remade, but there has so far been no evidence that these remakes would be coming any time soon.

You can watch the presentation this Tuesday on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.