System Shock Remake Comes To Consoles on May 21

On May 21, console players will get the chance to enter the fully rebuilt world of System Shock in the stunning remake made by Nightdive Studios and PLAION. PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X players will get the chance to go up against SHODAN, the arrogant AI that really doesn’t like you. The remake of the 1994 classic launched last year on PC to a very positive reception, and now console players can join in the terror and see what the fuss is about.

System Shock is an immersive first person shooter that refuses to hold your hand and will try to kill you every chance it can. You are a nameless hacker in a cybernetic future trying to access files involving the Citadel Station, a space station’s military research project. Citadel Station is controlled by an AI, SHODAN, who goes rogue and overtakes the entire ship’s systems. You are given the task of navigating the station, learning how to fight and solve puzzles, all to stop SHODAN before things go from bad to worse. How you choose to engage with its systems is entirely up to you. The choices you make throughout the journey will impact the ending, of which there are multiple.

It’s an engaging mystery that constantly doles out new information to flesh out its sci-fi world. SHODAN is a menacing force to be reckoned with as it is very conceited and will be sure to let you know how much it hates humanity. However, SHODAN’s intentions are not necessarily black and white. It explores philosophical ideas regarding the nature of mankind and the possibility of artificial intelligence, walking across the tightrope between right and wrong. This is a story from 1994, and with a topic such as AI that is more relevant today it makes System Shock a timeless classic.

The console versions will be getting the remake with all the enhanced visuals and gameplay, modern controls suited for controllers, revamped soundtrack, and an overhauled interface. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can play at 4K with 60 frames per second for that smooth experience. There is the option to play as either a male or female hacker that both will allow for customization in game. Plus, there is a revised ending so even if you’ve played the remake on PC already, there is still more to discover on Citadel Station.

System Shock will be released on May 21 in both physical and digital forms for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be available digitally only on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Good luck; you’ll need it.