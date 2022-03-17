Visit a Murderously Fun Summer Camp in Supermassive's New Game The Quarry

Summer camp is over and all the children have left: it’s time for the counselors to spend their last night together partying. But the fun and games stop when they realize someone—or something—is after them.

Supermassive Games and publisher 2K Games have announced The Quarry, a cinematic choice based horror adventure launching on June 10. The announcement trailer can be watched here.

The newest adventure from Supermassive Games leans heavily into ‘70s slasher films and teen dramas, a combination that made their 2015 game Until Dawn an instant classic. This time around, players will have control over nine counselors, each one forcing players into different choices as they try to survive until daybreak. One wrong choice will lead to your death, the death of your friends, or worse.

The Quarry seems to be a continuation of Supermassive’s “interactive movie” experience: you sit engrossed in the story until you have to make some sort of big choice or skill challenge. For those who want to simply enjoy the story instead, the game comes with a movie mode, alleviating the stress of button presses and interactivity.

The experience really isn’t that far off from a film anyway, as each character is portrayed by a notable Hollywood actor. The cast includes David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Justice Smith, Brenda Song, Lance Henriksen, Lin Shaye, and more. According to the press release, the performances are captured via cutting edge facial capture and use filmic lighting techniques to “bring the horrors of Hackett’s Quarry to life in a pulse-pounding, cinematic thrill ride.”

David Ismailer, President at 2K Games, stated, “We are partnering because Supermassive Games are simply the best at what they do, and we’re huge fans of the studio. The chance to work with one of the great creative minds in our industry doesn’t come often, and we are excited to be on this journey together with The Quarry.”

The team at Supermassive have certainly kept themselves busy; alongside The Quarry, they have released a game annually within their Dark Pictures Anthology series. The most recent game in that series—House of Ashes—came out in October, while the next title The Devil in Me is expected later this year.