Toby Fox Gives Update on the Future of Deltarune

Coinciding with the 7th anniversary of Undertale, series creator Toby Fox gave a status update for the upcoming chapters of the video game Deltarune. He explained that while the next three chapters of the game (3, 4, and 5) are making significant headway, there will not be anything new released this year. However, he did say that the new progress has already “exceeded a chapter’s worth of bullets, cutscenes, and gimmicks” and that the work completed should make future additions easier to implement. In the blog, Fox also gave previews of new songs, snippets of dialogue, a scene with the robot ruler Queen, and a gif of a weird little dancing guy. The first chapter of Deltarune surprise-dropped on Oct. 31, 2018, and the second came out on Sept. 17 of last year. Both installments were free.

Including many of the same characters as Fox’s beloved Undertale, Deltarune is an RPG that builds on the ideas and mechanics of its predecessor. In a developer blog from 2020, two years after the first chapter was released, Fox explained that the development for the project had become far more intensive than Undertale, and how it would take a good while to complete. Although he had originally planned to release the chapters once they were all finished, last year it was announced that the next three chapters will be released alongside the first two chapters as a paid release, with more to come after.

In addition to providing updates on the game, the blog also revealed the upcoming Spamton Sweepstakes, a charity auction and giveaway event which will take place on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. EST. Proceeds will be donated to Child’s Play charity. Further details can be found below.