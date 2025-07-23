Keanu Reeves Is an Incompetent Angel in First Trailer for Aziz Ansari Comedy Good Fortune

We’re always up for some light comedic fantasy here, and if that theoretical film should star Keanu Reeves, well then, so much the better. Such is the case in the first trailer below for Good Fortune, the feature directorial debut from Parks & Rec and Master of None star Aziz Ansari. Boasting an impressive cast of co-stars, including Seth Rogen, Sandra Oh and Keke Palmer, Good Fortune casts Reeves as the angel Gabriel, albeit an even more incompetent and blundering version than the guardian angel seen in the likes of It’s a Wonderful Life. As the official synopsis puts it: “In GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).”

In practice, that’s something like the premise of Wim Wenders’ classic 1987 romantic fantasy Wings of Desire, except as much more of an outright farce. Reeves is playing things quite deadpan here, and his uniquely wooden style (sorry Keanu) is actually well suited to playing an angelic being who is by definition not really human. You can’t help but chuckle at his pathetic little dollar store wings in the trailer and the image above–which are apparently too small to actually allow him to fly, unlike other angels. Is this the angelic equivalent of a limp, or a club foot?

Good Fortune promises some light class satire, as Gabriel attempts to show Ansari’s character Arj that wealth won’t solve all of its problems, only to amusingly find that “it seems to have solved most of his problems.” This bungled mission results in Gabriel being stripped of his wings and embracing cigarettes as his only outlet for joy. The hopefully charming comedy is due to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Sept., before hitting theaters on Oct. 17, 2025. Check out the first trailer for yourself below.