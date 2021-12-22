It’s Time to Re (Re) Visit the Multiverse in the Trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In 2016, Doctor Strange gave us an inside look into the origin story of its titular character, Sorcerer Supreme and protector of the Earth, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Since then, Strange’s multiverse has been revisited multiple times, in Loki, WandaVision and, most recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, we’re getting what looks like our most intensive look at that universe yet.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Spider-Man’s own Sam Raimi, and written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. The film takes place right after Spider-Man: No Way Home and season one of Loki, and sees Strange researching the Infinity Stone and inadvertently releasing evil into the world. The film revisits some familiar characters in the MCU, including Strange’s sidekick Wong (Benedict Wong), supervillain Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Strange’s lover Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Based on the official teaser, which was originally released as the post-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a mind-bending film that takes the multiverse to its very limits. Most chilling, perhaps, is a moment when Strange is confronted with a more sinister version of himself: A moment foreshadowed in Disney Plus’ What If…?. When it comes to the multiverse, anything is possible, and no one is safe.

Check out the trailer here:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.