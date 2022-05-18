Billy Eichner Is in his Element in Trailer for Genre-Busting LGBTQ Romantic Comedy Bros

We heard not too long ago about comedian Billy Eichner’s Bros, a free-wheeling romantic comedy that was making headlines for its cast composed entirely of LGBTQ+ performers, but the first trailer for the Universal Pictures film (which you can see below) makes it clear that Bros is even more unapologetic and fresh than we’d realized. Written and starring Eichner as an influential, gay podcaster, only slightly turned down from his Billy on the Street manic energy, the film looks to tackle modern gay relationships with unflinching honesty, highlighting not “the ways we’re all the same” but instead the ways we’re all unique. Or as Universal puts it in their quirky little synopsis:

This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.

Bros was written by Eichner and directed by Nicholas Stoller of Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors, with the recognizably crass touch of Judd Apatow as producer. The studio goes on to describe it as “a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.”

Bro’s diverse cast includes Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Amanda Bearse, Bowen Yang and Harvey Fierstein in its large ensemble. Viewers should likely be prepared for some of the most frank and matter-of-fact depictions of gay romance and sex yet seen on screen in from a major Hollywood studio, meaning Bros will no doubt upset the delicate sensibilities of a certain subset of the American population. To them, we can only say: Get with the times, and check out the Bros trailer below.