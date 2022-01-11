Dig Into the Hot and Juicy Bob's Burgers Movie Trailer

Way back in 2017, FOX animated series Bob’s Burgers was cruising through its seventh season when fans received some exciting news: 20th Century Fox was planning a feature film starring everyone’s favorite burger-flipping family, the Belchers. Barring something unforeseen, the Bob’s Burgers film was scheduled to arrive in theaters in mid-2020.

And then, you know, something unforeseen happened in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing cascading delays in production that ultimately set the film back by almost two years. In the meantime, the show soldiered on, now in its 12th season, unfortunately beginning a noticeable decline in quality that has us afraid it will end up as one more undead series in the FOX stable, dragging its legacy into the dirt just like The Simpsons has been doing for 20 years. And all the while, The Bob’s Burgers Movie was still biding its time in the background.

Finally, though, some footage has emerged, as we have our first trailer—although it’s really more of a teaser—for the feature film version. In a perfect world, this would likely serve as a big-budget series finale for the beloved show, but we’ll just have to take what we can get. The trailer doesn’t reveal anything in terms of plot for the film, though it does feature the return of most of the supporting characters you’d expect. The animation style, meanwhile, is similar but notably evolved in ways both attractive and head-scratching, especially the constant shadows that seem to be obscuring the characters’ faces. This will certainly take some getting used to for fans. We do have an additional plot synopsis as well, which is as follows:

The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

Check out the first trailer below. The Bob’s Burgers Movie hits theaters on May 27, 2022.