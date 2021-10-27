Your Favorite Action Figure Gets His Origin Story in Lightyear's Trailer

Origin stories have been all the rage lately. We got to see how the Joker got to be… the way he is… in Joker (2019). Robert Pattinson is providing us another Batman backstory in The Batman. And now, we’re getting the origin story for Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s Toy Story spinoff film. Finally, right?

Directed by Agnus MacLane, who is responsible for multiple Pixar shorts like BURN-E and Small Fry, Lightyear looks at the test-pilot-turned-Space-Ranger who inspired the toy that is featured in all four of the Toy Story films. Buzz, who was first brought to life in 1995 and originally voiced by Tim Allen, is voiced by Chris Evans.

The first trailer, set to a peppy rendition of David Bowie’s “Starman” shows Pixar animation at its most refined, while hinting at exciting action sequences, and showing us where the phrase “to infinity and beyond” really comes from. Just what we were all asking for.

Check out the teaser trailer here to see for yourself:

Lightyear hits theaters on June 17, 2022.