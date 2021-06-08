Hannibal's Bryan Fuller to Write/Direct New Adaptation of Stephen King's Christine

By Brianna Zigler  |  June 8, 2021  |  1:19pm
Photos via Columbia Pictures, Jason LaVeris/Getty Movies News
Share Tweet Submit Pin
<i>Hannibal</i>'s Bryan Fuller to Write/Direct New Adaptation of Stephen King's <i>Christine</i>

Stephen King’s classic novel about a possessed automobile is getting a shiny new remodel. As reported by Deadline, an updated adaptation of Christine from Sony Pictures and Blumhouse is in the works with writer/director Bryan Fuller at the wheel.

John Carpenter took a swing at King’s novel back in 1983 with his film starring Keith Gordon as protagonist Arnie Cunningham. Arnie is an unpopular nerd who develops a strange relationship with his brand new 1958 Plymouth Fury, who he names Christine. But when Christine is defaced by a local bully, the car develops a bloodthirsty mind of its own.

Working alongside producers Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban (who’ve both worked on horror films like In the Tall Grass and Splice), Fuller seems like a perfect fit for the writer/director’s chair in the updated take on this story, as he boasts an impressive oeuvre within the horror and sci-fi genres. He’s run ambitious series like Pushing Daisies, Hannibal and American Gods, notwithstanding his early writing and/or producing credits for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Heroes. He also analyzed Carpenter’s film and King’s story in a long, fascinating episode of the Kingcast podcast.

Because of Fuller’s reputation for singular, creative visions, it will be exciting to see where King’s writing is taken this time around.

Tags

bryan fuller

christine

stephen king

Also in Movies