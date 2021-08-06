Clint Eastwood is Old and Washed Up in First Trailer for Cry Macho

After numerous attempts to adapt N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name since the 1970s, Clint Eastwood’s vision of Cry Macho is finally here. The first trailer for Eastwood’s newest directed film, following 2019’s Richard Jewell, has been released by Warner Bros.

Starring Eastwood in the lead role, the film’s official synopsis follows Mike Milo (Eastwood), “a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico.”

“Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.”

Actor Eduardo Minett (who plays the young son) makes his feature film debut, starring alongside Natalia Traven and Dwight Yoakam. The screenplay was adapted by Nick Schenk (Gran Torino), with cinematography from Ben Davis (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and edited by David and Joel Cox, the latter of whom has collaborated with Eastwood on the majority of his films. The score was composed by Moana composer Mark Mancina.

Cry Macho will hit theaters and HBO Max on September 17.

Check out the trailer below: