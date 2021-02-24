David Fincher Reuniting with Seven Screenwriter for The Killer at Netflix

David Fincher is working hard to maintain his status as the #1 tool in Netflix’s film arsenal, with today’s news that he’ll be following up Mank with an adaptation of Alex Nolent’s graphic novel series The Killer for the streamer, according to Deadline. Perhaps more intriguing still is the additional news that The Killer would reunite Fincher with Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker after 25 years, and that the film would potentially star none other than Michael Fassbender in its leading role. Now that sounds like an interesting combination.

The Killer is a psychological crime story, described as following “a cold-blooded assassin who begins to have psychological crisis in a world with no moral compass.” This might actually mean Fassbender playing a similar character to something like he did in Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 flick Haywire. That casting news is as yet unconfirmed.

Fincher, regardless, is going to be working with Netflix for a good while, having signed a four-year deal with the world’s biggest streamer. Mank is already making a good return on that investment, leading the field in Golden Globe nominations and sure to score plenty of noms for the Academy Awards as well. We can’t help but wonder if this commitment to Netflix could also see Fincher revisiting his FBI serial killer profiling series Mindhunter at some point, as that series was left without a satisfying conclusion following season 2. If he wanted to somehow work some Mindhunter references into The Killer, that would be fine by us.

Production timetable on The Killer is currently unknown, but if the Fassbender interest pans out, it could officially turn into Fincher’s next film project relatively quickly. We’ll bring you more details as they emerge.