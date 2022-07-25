Storied English Actor David Warner Has Died at 80

Prolific English actor David Warner has passed away at the age of 80, putting to rest a sprawling career that made him one of the most easily recognizable faces (and voices) working in film on multiple sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Although Warner was an actor who was almost always more recognized for supporting roles than starring ones, and perhaps not a name that would be instantly familiar to the average American theatergoer, his face and voice no doubt would ring a bell. That was the constant of the actor’s career: He perpetually appeared in significant works, and he made everything he was in a little bit better. According to the BBC, Warner passed away from cancer-related illness, which his family said he approached “with a characteristic grace and dignity.”

David Warner was a truly prolific and eclectic performer, with 228 acting credits to his name according to IMDB since the early 1960s. His long, drawn face and intensity often led to him playing antagonists or villains, especially earlier in his career. Notably, he played these types of roles in films such as 1978’s The Thirty Nine Steps, 1982’s Tron or Terry Gilliam’s 1981 Time Bandits. He was perhaps seen by the largest audience playing another antagonist in James Cameron’s Titanic in 1997, where he supported Billy Zane’s cowardly aristocrat. Likewise, he met an instantly iconic, grisly end in 1976’s horror classic The Omen. Perhaps it was this association that led to Warner going on to work heavily in genre films for the rest of his career, as he could often be found in the 1980s-2000s bringing a bit of gravitas to low-budget films in search of a worthy villain. He was also in-demand as a voice actor, playing characters such as Ra’s al Ghul on Batman: The Animated Series.

Beyond the genre films, though, Warner was more than capable of bringing warmth to the screen as well in a bevy of eclectic roles. He played Bob Cratchit in one of the best-regarded versions of A Christmas Carol, the 1984 film starring George C. Scott as Scrooge. Likewise, he appeared on TV series over the years such as Penny Dreadful, Wallander and Doctor Who. Warner was also of special significance to Star Trek fans, having appeared as different characters in multiple properties, such as Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, and a classic guest spot on Next Generation where he played a Cardassian torturer trying to break Captain Picard in “Chain of Command.”

Warner continued to work in notable productions right up until his diagnosis, including a recent appearance in the 2018 reboot Mary Poppins Returns. His unique, theatrical presence will be missed by all true fans of cinema.