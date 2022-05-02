Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Go to Town on Each Other in Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

Hot off the success of her high school sex comedy Booksmart, Olivia Wilde’s next directorial effort is the sultry and psychologically thrilling Don’t Worry Darling. Another collaboration with screenwriter Katie Silberman, the film looks to place a bunch of hotties in a strange and mysterious company town in the ‘50s…which doesn’t bode well for anyone’s sanity or physical well-being. At least the sex seems to be good.

Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine (not to mention Wilde herself), Don’t Worry Darling settles its couples into Victory, where the men work on the Victory Project and everyone wonders what the hell is actually going on.

It’s somewhere between the Manhattan Project, For All Mankind and A Cure for Wellness vibes—only everyone is scorchingly attractive. The sensuality of the film is teased in its first trailer as deeply as its secrets—Styles and Pugh ravish each other as the latter’s character continues to poke around and ask too many questions.

Take a look:

Wilde’s taking every opportunity to frame some arresting images here, with desert cinematography highlighting blitzes of bright color and fancy architecture. But the real draw here is the cast, with everyone going full-throttle.

The film also stars Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel.

Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23.