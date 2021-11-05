Dry Cleaning Add New 2022 Tour Dates

If 2021 was London quartet Dry Cleaning’s breakout year, 2022 may just show how admired they’ve become. The band’s debut album New Long Leg was a favorite of Paste’s, earning a spot on the Best Albums of 2021 (So Far) list and making Dry Cleaning our Best of What’s Next picks in April. After announcing a world tour for 2021 and early 2022, Dry Cleaning have shared 16 more dates for next year, including nine new U.S. shows.
Dry Cleaning have quickly garnered a loyal set of fans with their lyric-focused, ’70s rock and post-punk-inspired music that executes the tricky balance between old and new skillfully. The group create a fresh-faced, yet vintage sound with cleverness, wit and chops.
In addition to their U.S. shows, Dry Cleaning have also added dates in the U.K., Canada and Mexico. On various dates, the band will be joined by Sleaford Mods, Maria Somerville, PVA and Audiobooks.
Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale Friday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. EST, but presale is available Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. via their mailing list.
Find a full list of Dry Cleaning’s tour dates below, with new shows in bold.
Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:
November
10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom – SOLD OUT
11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel – SOLD OUT
13 – Portland, OR @ Vitalidad Movement Arts Center – SOLD OUT
14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater – SOLD OUT
16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT
17 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT
19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel – SOLD OUT
20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel – SOLD OUT
27 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Arena ^
30 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed ^
December
01 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club – SOLD OUT ^
02 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre – SOLD OUT ^
03 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome ^
January 2022
19 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *
20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Périscope *
21 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia *
22 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club *
24 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *
25 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum *
26 – Berlin, DE @ SO 36*
28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen – SOLD OUT *
29 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *
31 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *
February
01 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique *
02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord – SOLD OUT *
04 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown – SOLD OUT *
05 – Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix *
14 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre %
15 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory – SOLD OUT %
16 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall %
18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall – SOLD OUT %
19 – Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade) %
20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club – SOLD OUT %
22 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill %
23 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory %
25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 – SOLD OUT %
26 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill %
27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT %
March
01 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms %
02 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 – SOLD OUT %
03 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %
30 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy &
31 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction &
April
01 – Manchester, UK @ Strage Waves @ The Ritz
02 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop &
May
12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
13 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
15 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
17 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
21 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
23 – Houston, TX @ Satellite
24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
25 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
28 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes w/ Interpol
(^ = w/ Sleaford Mods)
(* = w/ Maria Somerville)
(% = w/ PVA)
(& = w/ Audiobooks)