Dry Cleaning Add New 2022 Tour Dates

If 2021 was London quartet Dry Cleaning’s breakout year, 2022 may just show how admired they’ve become. The band’s debut album New Long Leg was a favorite of Paste’s, earning a spot on the Best Albums of 2021 (So Far) list and making Dry Cleaning our Best of What’s Next picks in April. After announcing a world tour for 2021 and early 2022, Dry Cleaning have shared 16 more dates for next year, including nine new U.S. shows.

Dry Cleaning have quickly garnered a loyal set of fans with their lyric-focused, ’70s rock and post-punk-inspired music that executes the tricky balance between old and new skillfully. The group create a fresh-faced, yet vintage sound with cleverness, wit and chops.

In addition to their U.S. shows, Dry Cleaning have also added dates in the U.K., Canada and Mexico. On various dates, the band will be joined by Sleaford Mods, Maria Somerville, PVA and Audiobooks.

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale Friday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m. EST, but presale is available Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. via their mailing list.

Find a full list of Dry Cleaning’s tour dates below, with new shows in bold.

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates:

November

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom – SOLD OUT

11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel – SOLD OUT

13 – Portland, OR @ Vitalidad Movement Arts Center – SOLD OUT

14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater – SOLD OUT

16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT

17 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT

19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel – SOLD OUT

20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel – SOLD OUT

27 – Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Arena ^

30 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed ^

December

01 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club – SOLD OUT ^

02 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre – SOLD OUT ^

03 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome ^

January 2022

19 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Périscope *

21 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia *

22 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club *

24 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *

25 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum *

26 – Berlin, DE @ SO 36*

28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen – SOLD OUT *

29 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

31 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

February

01 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique *

02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord – SOLD OUT *

04 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown – SOLD OUT *

05 – Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix *

14 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre %

15 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory – SOLD OUT %

16 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall %

18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall – SOLD OUT %

19 – Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade) %

20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club – SOLD OUT %

22 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill %

23 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory %

25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 – SOLD OUT %

26 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill %

27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms – SOLD OUT %

March

01 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms %

02 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 – SOLD OUT %

03 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %

30 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy &

31 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction &

April

01 – Manchester, UK @ Strage Waves @ The Ritz

02 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop &

May

12 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

13 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

15 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

17 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

21 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

23 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

25 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

28 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes w/ Interpol

(^ = w/ Sleaford Mods)

(* = w/ Maria Somerville)

(% = w/ PVA)

(& = w/ Audiobooks)