Coming 2 America Streaming Debut Is Biggest of 2020-2021, Across All Platforms

Early streaming data reportedly shows that Coming 2 America has received a truly royal reception in its debut on Amazon Prime Video, becoming the most streamed film debut of either 2021 or 2020 in the process. That means the long-awaited Eddie Murphy comedy sequel has beaten out the debuts of such films as HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Amazon’s own Borat 2 for the title.

Those numbers come from data analytics firm Screen Engine/ASI, who haven’t disclosed exact figures. Still, the numbers are apparently in “ecstatic” territory for Amazon Studios execs, who have given glowing quotes on the film’s immediate success on the platform.

“The Zamunda Royal family has arrived and audiences around the globe welcomed them enthusiastically!” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “The premiere of Coming 2 America has far exceeded any of our wildest expectations.”

Coming 2 America is a film that was in the works for many years; an idea that was worked on at various points under various filmmakers. It was eventually reclaimed by Craig Brewer of 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name at Netflix, which also starred Eddie Murphy in a return to prominence. This time around, Murphy’s African prince Akeem prepares to take on the throne, while heading back to New York with his confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) in search of a long-lost son he never knew he had.

The cast is full of familiar faces from John Landis’ 1988 original, including James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and Louie Anderson, while new members of the cast include Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Bella Murphy, KiKi Layne, Jermaine Fowler, Rotimi, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime now.