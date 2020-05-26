Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Has Been Delayed to April of 2021

Director Edgar Wright has confirmed what film fans were no doubt fearing: Last Night in Soho is getting pushed back to 2021. The latest feature from one of cinema’s most exciting auteurs had been scheduled to arrive on Sept. 25, 2020, but now has a date of April 23, 2021, thanks to the same pandemic factors that have pushed back production on almost every other film.

Wright delivered the news to fans himself Tuesday morning, via Twitter.

Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future… It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho@FocusFeatures@universalukpic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020

The plot of Last Night in Soho has been a carefully guarded secret, but many eyes will be on the film as Wright broadens his genre leanings. Described as a “psychological horror movie,” Deadline says “the London-set psychological thriller follows a young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously enters the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.” That marks a big departure from the unique blend of comedy, action and drama seen in the likes of Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and the beloved three entries in Wright’s “Cornetto” trilogy. Even the first film in that series, Shaun of the Dead, was ultimately more comedy than it was genuine horror. If Last Night in Soho is taking its horror elements seriously, it will be genuinely new ground for Wright, and we can’t wait to see what he does in these new waters.

The film stars Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) as its main character, supported by Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. Its screenplay was co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns of Penny Dreadful, who is also co-writing a new Star Wars movie alongside Taika Waititi.