Disney Adventure Encanto Offers Sneak Peak in First Trailer

Lin-Manuel Miranda—now, perhaps, one of the busiest people working in Hollywood—not only has two feature films under his belt this year, but an upcoming Disney film as well. Set for a fall release along with Miranda’s first directed feature, tick, tick… BOOM!, Disney’s next CGI-animated musical Encanto will feature songs written by the Broadway hit-maker himself.

The vibrant, colorful film is set in a fantastical version of Colombia, following a magical family called the Madrigals, who even live in a magical house. But Mirabel—our film’s heroine, and the only one in the family born without special powers—soon discovers that her family’s magic is threatened, and she must be the one to save it.

The film is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, and co-directed by co-writer Charise Castro Smith (who shares a script credit with Bush), and produced by Clark Spencer. It will be Smith’s (who worked on series such as The Haunting of Hill House and Sweetbitter) first time working on a Walt Disney Animation Studios film, while Bush, Howard and Spencer all collaborated on the award-winning Zootopia in 2016. The film’s voice cast will star Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, alongside Wilmer Valderrama, Diane Guerrero and Adassa.

With a theatrical release planned for November 24, it will be Disney’s first major animated film to not be sent straight to Disney+ since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the trailer for Encanto below: