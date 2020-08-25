Millie Bobby Brown Is a Young Detective in the First Trailer for Netflix's Enola Holmes

Get ready for some fourth wall-breaking narration delivered straight to the camera, because Enola Holmes is apparently full of it. Netflix today unveiled the first look at its charming feature film take on the Sherlock Holmes mythos, a reinterpretation of the story seen through the eyes of the youngest of the Holmes clan: Sister Enola Holmes. Enola is of course played by 16-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is presumably on the cusp of a new wave of leading lady roles in the next few years. Don’t be surprised if Enola Holmes is the film to kick off that particular era at the cinemas.

This looks like a fast, lighthearted detective story, which sees Enola in search of her missing mother Eudoria, as played by Helena Bonham Carter. On her tail are brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), throwing to the wind the typical depiction of Mycroft as the older, sedentary Holmes brother. That’s probably par for the course with Enola Holmes, which seems less fascinated with the history of Arthur Conan Doyle’s characters, and more taken with the sprightly performance of its young star.

As we mentioned above, there’s a lot of narration in here, in a direct-to-the-audience style that can’t help but evoke the likes of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Netflix would no doubt be happy to capture some of those same John Hughes vibes, even in a period piece taking place in the late 1800s.

Enola Holmes is scheduled to burst onto the scene on Netflix on Sept. 23. Check out the first full trailer below.