Evangeline Lilly Won’t Practice Social Distancing, Despite Living with Her Immunocompromised Father

Lost and Ant-Man and The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly took to social media to say she would not be practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Lilly posted a photo of a cup of tea to her Instagram account, saying that she had just dropped her children off at gymnastic camp and that it was “business as usual.”

When fans asked why she and her children were not practicing social distancing, she responded with a vague excuse about protecting her freedoms, and, in the process, also revealed that she is also living with her father, who is immunocompromised due to stage four leukemia.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she added in the comments. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

After asserting that she was an individual who cared about her civic liberties substantially more than her or her loved ones’ lives, she brushed off COVID-19 as a “respiratory flu.”

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she commented. “It’s unnerving … Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious—keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

Lilly decided to cement the absurdity of her outlook by warning her followers that the coronavirus epidemic could be a conspiracy due to its proximity to the 2020 election.

“There’s ‘something’ every election year,” she wrote.