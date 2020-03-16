Final Destination Horror Reboot Will Reportedly Be Set in the World of First Responders

When it comes to New Line Cinema, it seems safe to say that a lot of horror fans are still waiting for news on a new Nightmare on Elm Street sequel or reboot, but there’s another series that has been quietly percolating as it approaches its cinematic return: Final Destination. Also from New Line, “the house that Freddy built,” the series of gore-heavy 2000s films built a devoted horror geek audience for its over-the-top, hilariously complicated death sequences. And now it’s headed back to theaters, in the form of a franchise reboot first confirmed in 2019. It would be the first entry in the series since 2011’s Final Destination 5, which was intended to cap things off.

Since that time, however, details on the new Final Destination have been slim. Today we received some of the first story details, via franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick and producer Craig Perry. In particular, they seem to suggest that the film could be less of a pure “reboot” and more a continuation of the series, as has become popular in the wake of Blumhouse’s Halloween sequel. Speaking with DigitalSpy, they said the following:

”“I think ‘reboot’ is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they’re going to change everything, but it’s definitely a Final Destination movie,” Reddick said. “Craig is the master of coming up with crazy openings and set pieces. He’s told me a couple of things that happen in this one and it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s not going feel like cash-grab Final Destination film.”

A quote like that does beg the question of what creator WOULD label their product as a cash grab, but take it for what it’s worth. The new Final Destination entry is being written by the duo of Saw writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, and is reportedly set in a social circle that the series has not explored before: first responders.

“We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police,” Perry said. “These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die.”

If the series goes in this direction, it might very well come across like a mix between Final Destination and TV series like Fox’s 9-1-1. We’ll bring you more information on the Final Destination reboot as it becomes available.