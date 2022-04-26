There's a Gen Z Killer on the Loose in First Trailer for A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies

After years or maybe decades of serving as a constant foil and satirical target, it looks like the “Millennials as punching bags” era may finally be coming to a close. At least, that’s the impression one gets from witnessing the first trailer for A24 horror mystery/slasher movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is taking much more direct aim at the tropes and foibles of Gen Z. Fresh off its SXSW premiere, where it garnered strong reviews from publications including Paste, Bodies Bodies Bodies looks like it could keep the strong slasher year running after the refreshing charge of Ti West’s X only a few months ago.

The film has a setup that truly isn’t all that different from “old dark house” movies from a century ago—a group of young people are locked up inside a rambling old mansion during a storm, when nefarious events start to befall them. Only here, there’s an added layer of generational satire, as the wealthy young elite have gathered in this storm on purpose in a “hurricane party,” prepared to ride out the weather as they imbibe copious amounts of alcohol and prescription drugs. Add to that a party game that involves pretending to kill each other, and you have the perfect setup for some real-life deaths to start cropping up as well.

Bodies Bodies Bodies boasts a strong cast, including Borat standout Maria Bakalova alongside Amandla Stenberg, Myaha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Shiva Baby’s Rachel Sennott. On the male (and older) side, you have current tabloid lightning magnet Pete Davidson, and the delightful Lee Pace playing a much older Tinder hookup … and potential killer?

We’ll find out who is putting these entitled brats under the knife in a few months—Bodies Bodies Bodies is set for an Aug. 5, 2022 release. In the meantime, check out the first trailer below.